Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $156.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

