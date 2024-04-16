Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 536.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,652 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.