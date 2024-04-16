Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $8.40 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $424.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.24.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

