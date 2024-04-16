NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 568 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VIGI opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.