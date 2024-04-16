Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

