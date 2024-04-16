Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BTI stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22.
British American Tobacco Announces Dividend
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.