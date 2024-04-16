Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

