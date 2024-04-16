Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $303.31 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.