Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.74.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

