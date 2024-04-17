Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

