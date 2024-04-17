BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,072,487 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109,154 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $65,450.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,717.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock worth $15,635,973. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

