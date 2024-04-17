San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJT opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, TheStreet cut San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

