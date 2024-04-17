Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $112,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of KYN opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

