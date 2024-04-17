Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital Product Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.