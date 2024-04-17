Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Short Interest Update

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Global Gas Price Performance

Global Gas stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Global Gas has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98.

Get Global Gas alerts:

Global Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Global Gas Corporation produces and supplies industrial gas for private and publicly-funded hydrogen development and carbon recovery projects. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.