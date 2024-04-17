Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Decreases By 5.2%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 729,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 460.9 days.
Cargojet Price Performance
Shares of CGJTF opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85.
Cargojet Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.