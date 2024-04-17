Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Decreases By 5.2%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 729,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 460.9 days.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

