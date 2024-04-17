Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GETY
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,131,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 45.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 124.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.