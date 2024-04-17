Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,779 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1,957.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after buying an additional 216,574 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 27,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 111,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 107,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after buying an additional 87,538 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Price Performance

StoneX Group stock opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,309,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

