Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 13,609 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

