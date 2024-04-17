Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of USANA Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $830.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $183,639.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $183,639.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,807 shares of company stock worth $1,200,791. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.