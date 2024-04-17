Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,112 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%. Stellantis’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

