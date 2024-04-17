Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

