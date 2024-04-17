Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $221.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.94. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,828 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

