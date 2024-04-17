Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $33,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $236.52 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

