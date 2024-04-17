Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Qualys worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $1,750,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

