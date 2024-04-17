Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,325 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $237,386,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

SE opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 234.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

