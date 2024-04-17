Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 826 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in RXO were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RXO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 919,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $19,350,908.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,769,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 512.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.08. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

