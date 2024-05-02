Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) PT at $18.35

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jonestrading cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $14.87 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 million, a P/E ratio of -371.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 79,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

