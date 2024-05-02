Visteon (VC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC):

4/26/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

4/22/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $136.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

3/7/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Visteon Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.90. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Visteon by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,222,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

