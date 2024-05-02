Visteon (VC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC):
- 4/26/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.
- 4/22/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $136.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.
- 3/7/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Visteon Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Visteon stock opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.90. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
