U-BX Technology Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:UBXG) Quiet Period Will End on May 7th

U-BX Technology’s (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 7th. U-BX Technology had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

U-BX Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

U-BX Technology stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. U-BX Technology has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

About U-BX Technology

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

