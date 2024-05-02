Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 10.3% in April

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.07.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.20) by $4.40. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences accounts for about 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 4.30% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

