Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:ANSCU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 7th

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 7th. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSCU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

