Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Grows By 5.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCO opened at $24.68 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
See Also
