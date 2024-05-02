Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Target Price at C$10.96

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

SSR Mining Stock Performance

In related news, Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$316,040.62. In other news, Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$316,040.62. Also, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$81,046.64. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE SSRM opened at C$7.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

