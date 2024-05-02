Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Target Price at C$10.96

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.
SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSR Mining
Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining
SSR Mining Stock Performance
TSE SSRM opened at C$7.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SSR Mining
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.