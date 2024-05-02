Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives C$53.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.11.

BDGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$44.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.55 and a one year high of C$51.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. In other news, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. Also, Director Stephen James Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,694 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

