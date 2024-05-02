Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Target Price at $17.11

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Lemonade Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LMND opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $6,429,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

