Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,963,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,517,000 after buying an additional 116,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,812,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,792,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after acquiring an additional 204,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $30.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

