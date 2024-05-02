Head-To-Head Contrast: Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) & Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.21 -$176.01 million ($1.11) -10.16

Sundance Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sundance Energy and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.73%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy -11.40% 15.75% 8.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Sundance Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

