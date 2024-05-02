Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) PT at C$47.13

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.13.

TOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOY

Insider Activity

Spin Master Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$30.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.88. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$29.79 and a 52-week high of C$39.55.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.