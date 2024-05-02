Townsquare Media (TSQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Townsquare Media to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Townsquare Media has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. On average, analysts expect Townsquare Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -28.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Noble Financial increased their price objective on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,915.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,886,934 shares of company stock worth $35,653,276 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

