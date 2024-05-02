National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $38.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
View Our Latest Report on National Bank
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank
National Bank Stock Performance
National Bank stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. National Bank has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.