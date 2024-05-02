National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $38.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in National Bank by 45.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after purchasing an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. National Bank has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

