Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grab by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grab by 9.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 301,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.49 on Monday. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grab will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

