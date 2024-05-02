Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.
Several brokerages recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.
NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.49 on Monday. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.91.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grab will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
