Head to Head Review: LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) & The Competition

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) is one of 280 publicly-traded companies in the "Biological products, except diagnostic" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LENZ Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENZ Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -33.12% -27.96% LENZ Therapeutics Competitors -4,653.36% -193.03% -43.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A -$124.65 million -1.01 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors $564.99 million -$35.32 million 5.98

LENZ Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics. LENZ Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors 1385 4479 11489 206 2.60

LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.19%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 69.79%. Given LENZ Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LENZ Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

