BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $111.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.12.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). BRP had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 8.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in BRP by 232.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

