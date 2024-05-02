Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.170-0.270 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.34. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

