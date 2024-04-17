iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 391,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 910,711 shares.The stock last traded at $113.01 and had previously closed at $112.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,642,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

