Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 63,400 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 273.1% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 632,522 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

