Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

