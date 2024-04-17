Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AON were worth $20,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.36.

AON Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $304.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.03. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $284.85 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

