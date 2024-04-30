Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price at $268.00

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC opened at $201.89 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $263.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.86. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

