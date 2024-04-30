Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2024 – FTI Consulting had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/26/2024 – FTI Consulting was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2024 – FTI Consulting was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2024 – FTI Consulting was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2024 – FTI Consulting was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2024 – FTI Consulting was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.0 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $213.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.81 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

Get FTI Consulting Inc alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.